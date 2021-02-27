Lido Advisors LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Cronos Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cronos Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

