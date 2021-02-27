Lightstreams Price Down 19.9% This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $400,223.11 and $5,972.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00723023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.