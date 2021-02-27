Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0155

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $824,050.12 and approximately $4,738.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00484372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00081415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00057187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00488930 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

