LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

LivePerson stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,114 shares of company stock valued at $25,518,825. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after buying an additional 411,152 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,458,000 after buying an additional 81,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

