Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.33.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at C$61.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The stock has a market cap of C$21.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.96. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.