Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,028,028 shares in the company, valued at C$1,546,166.16.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$85,750.00.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$31.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

