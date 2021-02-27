Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,194,110 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,194,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.