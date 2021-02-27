Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,798 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.05% of Spotify Technology worth $30,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $307.38 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

