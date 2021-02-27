Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $27,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $44,466.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $243.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day moving average of $242.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.