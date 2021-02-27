Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.34% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,763 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

