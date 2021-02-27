Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 21,100 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $31,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Truist lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

