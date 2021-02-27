Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $276,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 430,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,899,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $311.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

