Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.20) on Friday. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £144.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.87.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

