Macquarie Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $108.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Macquarie from $86.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

