Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.19.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

