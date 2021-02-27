Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

