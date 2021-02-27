Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Raised to $36.50 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $20.86 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.