MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE HZO opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $988.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.