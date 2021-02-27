Mark Hugo Duesenberg Sells 15,854 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FOE stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 197.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

