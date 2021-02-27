Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 5.5%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.56. Approximately 11,462,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,563,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

