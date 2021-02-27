Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $41,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Masimo by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $6,307,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $250.73 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

