MASQ (MASQ) Price Tops $0.19

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $374.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00480591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00081162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.98 or 0.00474449 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,624,251 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

