Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin Sells 144,557 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $152.85 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.59, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.