MBIA (MBI) to Release Earnings on Monday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $393.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. MBIA has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.