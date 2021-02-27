MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

