McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Pritchard Capital

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target increased by Pritchard Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.96.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.