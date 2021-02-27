MCF Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,089.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 815.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

