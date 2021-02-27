MCF Advisors LLC Sells 9,115 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

