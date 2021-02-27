MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.