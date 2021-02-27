McGrath Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MEA)

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

McGrath Company Profile

McGrath Limited operates as an integrated residential real estate services company in Australia. It operates through Company Owned Sales, Company Owned Property Management, Franchise Services, and Other Services segments. The company provides residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction, and real estate training and conferences, as well as manages franchise offices.

