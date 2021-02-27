MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.12. 134,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,603. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

