Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given Market Perform Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

MDT stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

