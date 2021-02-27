Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

