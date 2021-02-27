Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $613.42 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $622.64 and its 200-day moving average is $627.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

