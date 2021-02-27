Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,960.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,145.23.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.