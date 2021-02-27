Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69,703 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.