Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $242.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

