Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after purchasing an additional 179,343 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 8,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

