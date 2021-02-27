Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $139.21 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

