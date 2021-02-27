Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,776 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

