Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,725 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.