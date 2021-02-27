Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MLCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

