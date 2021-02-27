Meme (MEME) Price Hits $1,634.73 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for about $1,634.73 or 0.03589697 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $45.77 million and $8.29 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.34 or 0.00446502 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00032141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

