MenaPay Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $1,215.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.65 or 0.00716359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040486 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars.

