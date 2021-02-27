Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Up 9% After Analyst Upgrade

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Mercer International traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 626,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 283,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

