Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

