MetaHash Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 373.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 325.6% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $53.27 million and approximately $171,337.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00480815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00080766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.56 or 0.00486286 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,569,767,654 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,417,629 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

