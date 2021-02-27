Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Down 9.5%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s share price was down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 2,447,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,478,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance service. It also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees; and offers Metromile Pulse, a wireless device that is plugged into the car's diagnostics port and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

