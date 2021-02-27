MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Down 5.9%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 3,156,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,813,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

