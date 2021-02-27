MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Down 5% on Insider Selling

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 13,508,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,303,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

Specifically, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock worth $84,022,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.